Embiid To Miss 76ers Next Two Games

Coach Brett Brown has announced that Philadelphia 76ers star, Joel Embiid will be out for the next two games.

The center was listed as doubtful for the fixture against the Clippers, but will miss the clash entirely due to a left knee contusion.

“We’re gonna be without him tomorrow, and in Milwaukee, and we’ll go from there,” Brown told reporters.

Embiid suffered the injury against the trailblazers on Friday, missing the entire fourth quarter of the 93-92 win.

A precautionary MRI showed no significant damage in his left knee and he sat out the game against Atlanta.

The Sixers also announced that Jahlil Okafor (knee soreness) was limited at practice Monday but is considered probable against the Clippers.

