Emir of Kano advocates Islamic financing for Nigeria
Vanguard
Emir of Kano advocates Islamic financing for Nigeria
The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, said on Thursday that the introduction of Islamic finance into the nation's economic system would positively impact the rate of its financial inclusion in Africa. He made the remarks at the Third International …
