Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emir of Kano advocates Islamic financing for Nigeria – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Emir of Kano advocates Islamic financing for Nigeria
Vanguard
The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, said on Thursday that the introduction of Islamic finance into the nation's economic system would positively impact the rate of its financial inclusion in Africa. He made the remarks at the Third International …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.