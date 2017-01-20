Emir Sanusi to Northerners: Stop Building Mosques; If you want to Help, Educate the Girl Child
The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has advised wealthy Muslims and other donor agencies to establish a foundation to promote girl-child education especially in the Northern part of the country, instead of building Mosques. He made the call while delivering a Keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Third International Conference on Islamic Banking […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG