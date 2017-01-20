Emir Sanusi to Northerners: Stop Building Mosques; If you want to Help, Educate the Girl Child

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has advised wealthy Muslims and other donor agencies to establish a foundation to promote girl-child education especially in the Northern part of the country, instead of building Mosques. He made the call while delivering a Keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Third International Conference on Islamic Banking […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

