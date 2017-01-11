Emirates cancels flight after snake was found in plane

File photo

No passengers were reportedly aboard the aircraft when the animal was spotted.

Dubai-based Emirates cancelled one of its flights from Muscat, Oman, to the U.A.E. last Sunday after a snake was spotted slithering in the cargo hold.

An Emirates spokesperson told Gulf News:

“Emirates can confirm that flight EK0863 from Muscat to Dubai on 8 January 2017, was

cancelled due to a detection of a snake in the cargo hold prior to passengers boarding.

“Engineering and cleaning teams are working to clear the aircraft to re-enter service. We apologise [sic] for the inconvenience caused.”

The carrier later confirmed the serpent was eventually captured and the plane is now back in service. Emirates has not confirmed the species of the reptile or whether the snake was venemous.

This isn’t the first time a snake spotted on a plane caused a stir.

In November, a snake was spotted slithering out from behind an overhead luggage compartment on an Aeromexico flight over Mexico.

The flight was forced to make an emergency landing so animal control could quickly board the plane to collect the animal. No one was hurt during the incident.

And in October 2013, another snake was found hidden in a box of food on an EasyJet flight from Israel to Luton Airport in Bedfordshire, England.