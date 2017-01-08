Emirates FA Cup: Musa lifts Leicester City over Everton

•Arsenal survives Preston scare

BY JOE APU

Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa was a super sub for Leicester City as his team fought back to move into the FA Cup fourth round courtesy of his brace which gave his side a 2-1 win at Everton on Saturday.

Claudio Ranieri’s side fell behind to Romelu Lukaku’s strike after the break, but Musa had come off the bench as a first half substitute and the Nigeria forward made the most of his opportunity.

He scored twice in five minutes to notch his first goals since October and settle a hard-fought third round tie at Goodison Park.

Musa’s heroics ended Leicester’s run of 10 away games without a win in all competitions and ensured the English champions avenged their Premier League defeat against Everton on Boxing Day.

Coach Ranieri gave a debut to Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who completed his £15 million move from Genk last week.

The 20-year-old was keen to make a positive first impression as he tried his luck with a long-range effort that was deflected to safety by the massed Everton defence.

In another FA tie, Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton’s club record of 249 goals as the FA Cup holders reached the fourth round with an emphatic 4-0 home win over Championship side Reading on Saturday.

Arsenal remain in the hunt for a 13th FA Cup triumph after hitting back from a goal down to secure a 2-1 third round win at Preston North End.

The Gunners fell behind at Deepdale inside seven minutes, with the ball breaking kindly for Callum Robinson to slide under David Ospina.

Inside the opening minute, Aaron Ramsey collected possession on the edge of the box and rifled home his first goal of the season.

A replay was on the cards until two minutes from time when Olivier Giroud helped to edge the Premier League title hopefuls through a tricky contest.

