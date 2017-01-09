Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emirates Has 130 Nigerians as Staff – Official – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Bella Naija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Emirates Has 130 Nigerians as Staff – Official
Bella Naija
Emirates has said that it has over 130 Nigerians as staff, 60 of which are employed in Nigeria. The airline debunked reports that it employs only 10 Nigerians. This was disclosed in a statement by one of its spokesperson on Sunday. “Emirates employs
Senate to probe Arik, other airlines over poor servicesNAIJ.COM

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.