Emirates Has 130 Nigerians as Staff – Official – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
Emirates Has 130 Nigerians as Staff – Official
Bella Naija
Emirates has said that it has over 130 Nigerians as staff, 60 of which are employed in Nigeria. The airline debunked reports that it employs only 10 Nigerians. This was disclosed in a statement by one of its spokesperson on Sunday. “Emirates employs …
Senate to probe Arik, other airlines over poor services
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG