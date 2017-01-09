Pages Navigation Menu

Emirates Has 130 Nigerians as Staff – Official

Emirates has said that it has over 130 Nigerians as staff, 60 of which are employed in Nigeria. The airline debunked reports that it employs only 10 Nigerians. This was disclosed in a statement by one of its spokesperson on Sunday. “Emirates employs more than 130 Nigerian nationals across the Emirates group, of which over 60 […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

