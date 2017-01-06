Pages Navigation Menu

Emmanuel Adebayor to Lead Togo to #AFCON2017

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

Emmanuel Adebayor may be without a club, but that won’t stop him leading out Togo at the Africa Cup of Nations later this month. The 32-year-old striker, who has previously plied his trade at Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, and most recently Crystal Palace, was pictured in Senegal with his international team-mates. The Togolese squad are …

