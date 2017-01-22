Emordi rues NPFL loss at Remo – SuperSport
|
SuperSport
|
Emordi rues NPFL loss at Remo
SuperSport
Abia Warriors head coach Okey Emordi has bemoaned the late penalty against his side in the top-flight clash at newcomers Remo Stars. The Sky Blue Stars captain, forward Victor Mbaoma, converted the spot kick in the 90th minute to give his side the …
