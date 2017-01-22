Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emordi rues NPFL loss at Remo – SuperSport

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SuperSport

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Emordi rues NPFL loss at Remo
SuperSport
Abia Warriors head coach Okey Emordi has bemoaned the late penalty against his side in the top-flight clash at newcomers Remo Stars. The Sky Blue Stars captain, forward Victor Mbaoma, converted the spot kick in the 90th minute to give his side the
Emordi: Abia Warriors Keen To Maintain Unbeaten Run Against Remo StarsComplete Sports Nigeria
Remo Stars keen on home win for fans, says OgunmodedeGoal.com

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.