Emperor Stars, Queens 99 emerge winners of RCCG’s tournament

By Olayinka Latona

Emperor Stars Football Club and Young Talent Queens 99 have emerged winners in the male and female categories of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Lagos Province 1 2016 football tournament.

The final which was held at the Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, the Emperor Stars defeated Amsterdam Football Club 1-0, while the Talent Queens beat Jagunmolu Queens of Shomolu 2-1.

For their efforts, the Stars went home with the star prize of N250,000, while their opponents, Amsterdam Club got N150,000.00 and N75,000 given to Young Talent FC for placing third.

In the female cadre, Queens 99 got a cheque of N100,000, while Jagunmolu and Phoenix Queens received N50,000 and N30,000 for second and third place respectively.

The championship, according to Sport coordinator, RCCG, Lagos Province 1, Pastor Ademola Olubode, was meant to keep the youths busy, win them for Christ and also assist them to discover their talents.

The post Emperor Stars, Queens 99 emerge winners of RCCG’s tournament appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

