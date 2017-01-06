Pages Navigation Menu

Empire Mates versus Mavin, which label will claim Wutah?

Fast rising soulful act, Wutah, is currently in a dilemma as he’s about to make the decision that would affect his music career. It is the the decision to join either Nigeria’s biggest record labels, Banky W’s Empire Mates or Don Jazzy’s Mavin. An indigene of Akwa Ibom State, the young artiste is currently the toast of both labels.

