Empowerment: Generosity To The Less Privilege Is Acceptable To God – Gov Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said that generosity to the less privilege gladdens the heart of God and attracts blessings to the giver.

The governor who stated this at the weekend during an empowerment programme for widows in Owa- oyibo in lka North East by the founder of Calvary World Outreach Ministries, Apostle Chris Eruemulor, said “God appreciates generosity to those who cannot reward you back, l thank Apostle Eruemulor for this act of kindness extended to widows in lka land, he has shared his wealth with the less privilege that cannot repay him, this is the attitude that pleases God and will attract blessings to the him and his family”, adding that ” It is a gesture worthy of emulation by all that God has blessed with wealth.”

” l am delighted because Apostle Eruemulor made God the centre of this his empowerment programme, we have heard the word of God, praised God and prayed, this is what God loves and l have learnt alot from this programme today which l will abide by. I learnt there is a list of the widows present here, l will like to have it so that l can also support them in my own little way.”, he said.

He charged the widows to wholeheartly trust in God and live by the word of God stating that it was only God that can uplift them through the help of those around them.

In a brief speech, the founder of Calvary World Outreach Ministries, Apostle Eruemulor decried the plight of widows in our society and encouraged them to hold on to God as their refuge and help.

He said the programme was organized as an appreciation to God for his blessings to him and his family and promised that he would continue to do his bit to help the less privilege in society.

Highpoint of the celebration was the distribution of the items – wrappers, cartoons of indomie, bags of rice, chickens among others to over 500 widows.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

