Emtee defends face tattoo decision: It’s my face, I can do what I like with it! – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Emtee defends face tattoo decision: It's my face, I can do what I like with it!
Times LIVE
Rapper Emtee has hit back at haters who labelled his decision to get a face tattoo as "a new level of stupidity”, saying that it is his body and he can do what he likes. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Related News. WATCH: Somizi blasts Grace …
Emtee gets a tattoo on his face
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG