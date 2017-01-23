Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emtee defends face tattoo decision: It’s my face, I can do what I like with it! – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Emtee defends face tattoo decision: It's my face, I can do what I like with it!
Times LIVE
Rapper Emtee has hit back at haters who labelled his decision to get a face tattoo as "a new level of stupidity”, saying that it is his body and he can do what he likes. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Related News. WATCH: Somizi blasts Grace
Emtee gets a tattoo on his faceDRUM Magazine

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.