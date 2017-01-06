Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Encomiums as Chairmanship aspirant offers house for demolition to save neighbours’ – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Encomiums as Chairmanship aspirant offers house for demolition to save neighbours'
Vanguard
Owners and residents of the building at No 39, Market Street, in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, were full of praises for the effort of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Kola Egunjobi, who saved their house from total demolition by donating his own house

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.