Encomiums as Chairmanship aspirant offers house for demolition to save neighbours’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Encomiums as Chairmanship aspirant offers house for demolition to save neighbours'
Vanguard
Owners and residents of the building at No 39, Market Street, in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, were full of praises for the effort of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Kola Egunjobi, who saved their house from total demolition by donating his own house …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG