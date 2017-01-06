Encomiums as Chairmanship aspirant offers house for demolition to save neighbours’

Owners and residents of the building at No 39, Market Street, in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, were full of praises for the effort of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Kola Egunjobi, who saved their house from total demolition by donating his own house and portion for demolition in the on-going effort by the state government to open up the roads.

They would have lost a large chunk of their house to demolition under the current Lagos State government road project, but for the generosity of Egunjobi, a chairmanship aspirant for the Agege council in the coming elections.

By the specification drawn by the engineers constructing the Market Street, a space of 4.9metreswhich fell into the building at No 39 had to be created. This may have led to near total demolition of the

property.

However, Egunjobi who lives and owns the other side at No. 41, came to their rescue. He offered to incur 2.4 of the measurement and left 2.5 metres to them. It was an atmosphere of encomium pouring as residents in the area trooped out to show appreciation or the uncommon gesture.

But Egunjobi said his action should not be unexpected, noting that he grew up in the area with the people and should stand beside them through thick and thins.

According to him, “I will be offending God and my conscience if I cannot come forward at a time like this to show love to people we have been co-habiting for decades.” Noting that the government of Akinwunmi Ambode has been doing his best in ensuring good life for Lagosians, he said the only way to compliment such effort is by supporting government actions in whatever capacity we could.

Egunjobi, who commend the government road projects going on in every parts of the state said it would only be good if Lagosians support the government to do more of people’s driven projects.

“Lagos is changing rapidly and we can all see it. We have a governor that has the people at heart. The only way we can assist this government is to appreciate what it is doing and show love to the

government and to ourselves.

It is encouraging that Lagosis enjoying these massive transformations at this period of recession, when many states cannot even pay salaries. This feat alone is worth praising because you can only experience such under visionary leaders,” he said.

He commended the Lagos Houseof Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for lending the needed assistance to the executive to make things work for Lagosians.

“We have witnessed situations where the state executive and the legislature would be at loggerheads for their entire term and thus stampede development with its attendant negative effects on the people

they are supposed to lead.”

“We are lucky in Lagos that this is not happening to us and this has stood us out as the centre of excellence,” Egunjobi stressed.

The post Encomiums as Chairmanship aspirant offers house for demolition to save neighbours’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

