Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Encouraging local capacity: Create software business desk with N5b loan for developers, ISPON tells BOI – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Encouraging local capacity: Create software business desk with N5b loan for developers, ISPON tells BOI
Vanguard
While condemning over dependency on the importation of software products by both the public and the private sectors of the Nigerian economy, the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria, ISPON, has said it was time the Bank of Industry comes out

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.