End Of The Road: Kidnapper shot dead during attempt to abduct Oba’s wife

Officers of the Ondo state police command have shot and killed a suspected kidnapper.

A member of a kidnap gang has been shot dead by police officers during an attempt to kidnap the wife of Oba Gabriel Babatunde Faduyile, the traditional ruler of Ikoya in Okitipupa area of Ondo state, Grace Faduyile.

Daily Post reports that the plans of the kidnappers were thwarted after police officers chased them down following the kidnap of the victim, on Monday, January 16, 2017.

Police kill two kidnappers in gun battle

The spokesman for the state police command, Femi Joseph told reporters that, “immediately the command received the information about the monarch’s wife’s abduction, a team of policemen went after the kidnappers in conjunction with the local hunters.

"The men were said to have later abandoned her in a bush. However, police still engaged the kidnappers in an exchange of fire which led to the death of one of them. The others escaped with bullet injuries."

According to the reports, the queen was rescued unharmed, while the police are still on the trail of the escaped hoodlums.

