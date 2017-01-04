END ROAD! Notorious Cult Leader ‘Jungle Boy’ and His Gang Members Shot Dead by Soldiers In Rivers State (Graphic Photo)

A notorious cult leader and armed robber popularly called “Jungle boy” in Omoku, ONELGA, Rivers State was shot dead with his gang members by gallant men of the Nigerian Army this morning during a fierce shoot out. It was gathered that the criminal and his members have been been a thorn in the flesh for residents in the area before meeting their waterloo at the hands of military personnel. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

