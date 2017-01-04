Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

END ROAD! Notorious Cult Leader ‘Jungle Boy’ and His Gang Members Shot Dead by Soldiers In Rivers State (Graphic Photo)

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A notorious cult leader and armed robber popularly called “Jungle boy”   in Omoku, ONELGA, Rivers State was shot dead with his gang members by gallant men of the Nigerian Army this morning during a fierce shoot out.

It was gathered that the criminal and his members have been been a thorn in the flesh for residents in the area before meeting their waterloo at the hands of military personnel.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post END ROAD! Notorious Cult Leader ‘Jungle Boy’ and His Gang Members Shot Dead by Soldiers In Rivers State (Graphic Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.