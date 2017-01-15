END STAGE KIDNEY DISEASE: Find it early, treat it early

By Sola Ogundipe

Every day that you wake up and every night that you go to bed, there are a couple of organs in your body that deserve your devotion, appreciation, respect and admiration. Those organs are your kidneys.

Next to the liver, few organs are as robust and tenacious as the kidney.

You may have an active brain, keen eyesight, sensitive hearing, a strong stomach and your heart may be beating strongly, but if your kidneys are not functioning optimally, you would be in big trouble.

Like the liver, the kidneys perform a long list of functions that keep your body in tip top shape. Without your kidneys, you would not be able to remove the metabolic wastes from your body, your blood pressure would shoot up abnormally, your bones would be weak and break easily, and there wouldn’t be enough blood in your body.

Know your kidneys

The kidneys aren’t very large—each is just the size of a computer mouse —but they’re incredibly resilient. They are a pair of bean-shaped organs that lie on either side of the spine in the lower middle of the back. They can take a lot of abuse and neglect and still function perfectly, but only for so long. The kidneys never stop working and, normally, require little attention, however once things are wrong with the kidneys practically nothing else can be right with you. But if you take care of your hard-working kidneys, they’ll help take care of you throughout your lifetime.

Your kidneys filter all the blood in your body every 30 minutes, remove wastes, toxins, and excess fluid. They also help control blood pressure, stimulate production of red blood cells, keep your bones healthy, and regulate blood chemicals that are essential to life and do so many other functions.

Your personal waste disposal system

The main function of the kidneys is to remove waste products and excess water from the blood. The kidneys process about 200 litres of blood every day and produce about 2 litres of urine. The waste products are generated from normal metabolic processes including the breakdown of active tissues, ingested foods, and other substances. The kidneys allow consumption of a variety of foods, drugs, vitamins, dietary and herbal supplements, food additives, and excess fluids without worry that toxic by-products will build up to harmful levels. The kidney also plays a major role in regulating levels of various minerals such as calcium, sodium, and potassium in the blood.

Chronic kidney disease

Over time, nephrons can become damaged by diabetes , high blood pressure , or other causes and stop working, a condition called Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when one suffers from gradual and usually permanent loss of kidney function over time. If not treated, CKD usually gets worse.

Mild kidney disease is often called renal insufficiency. With loss of kidney function, there is an accumulation of water, waste, and toxic substances in the body that are normally excreted by the kidney. Loss of kidney function also causes other problems such as anaemia, high blood pressure, acidosis (excessive acidity of body fluids), disorders of cholesterol and fatty acids, and bone disease.

Stage 5 chronic kidney disease (kidney failure), End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD), or End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), describes total or near-total loss of kidney function. There is dangerous accumulation of water, waste, and toxic substances, and most individuals in this stage of kidney disease need dialysis or transplantation to stay alive.

Acute kidney disease

Acute kidney failure can be fatal and requires intensive treatment. However, it may be reversible. Persons that have acute kidney failure do recover and kidney damage requires dialysis. Unlike chronic kidney disease, acute kidney failure develops rapidly, over days or weeks usually in response to a disorder that directly affects the kidney, its blood supply, or urine flow from it. It is often reversible, with complete recovery of kidney function; however, some patients are left with residual damage and can have a progressive decline in kidney function in the future.

Symptoms

Classic symptoms of decreased kidney function, such as fluid buildup or electrolyte imbalance, are more likely to develop with acute kidney injury, regardless of how long the kidney has been malfunctioning. An obstruction in the urinary tract may cause pain in the side or lower back (flank pain), blood in the urine, or reduced urine output. Dehydration may cause extreme thirst; lightheadedness or faintness; a weak, rapid pulse; and other symptoms.

Symptoms may not develop until very little kidney function remains. Other problems may develop with chronic kidney disease, such as anemia and increased levels of phosphates in the blood along with complications that do not often develop until kidney disease has been present for some time.

Treatment

Most cases of acute kidney injury occur in people who are already in the hospital for other reasons. In these people, acute kidney injury is usually diagnosed when routine tests show a sudden increase in creatinine and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels. A buildup of these waste products in the blood points to a loss of kidney function. An ultrasound of the kidneys also may help determine whether kidney problems are acute or chronic.

Kidney transplant

A kidney transplant is surgery to replace diseased kidneys with a healthy (donor) kidney. Tests are done to make sure the donor kidney matches the recipient’s tissue type and blood type. Kidney transplants are very successful.

Protect your kidneys

You can do a number of things to keep your kidneys functioning properly and keep them as healthy as possible at every stage of life.

Drink water, but don’t overdo it – Hydration as an effective practice in enhancing kidney function, but while it’s always a good idea to drink enough water, drinking too much water probably won’t help your kidneys do their job any better.

Eat healthy foods – Your kidneys can tolerate a wide range of dietary habits. Follow healthy, moderate eating habits to control weight and blood pressure. Preventing diabetes and high blood pressure will help keep kidneys in good condition.

Exercise regularly – If you’re healthy, getting your exercise is a good idea because, like healthy eating habits, regular physical activity can stave off weight gain and high blood pressure. But do not overexert yourself in order not to put a strain on your kidneys.

Adopt healthy lifestyle – Be careful with vitamin supplements and herbal extracts . Quit smoking; it increases the risk of high blood pressure as well as the risk of kidney cancer. Beware of common non-prescription medications like paracetamol that can cause kidney damage if taken too regularly over a prolonged period.

Go for regular medical check up – If you have either diabetes or high blood pressure, your physician should screen for kidney dysfunction as part of routine care for those conditions.

Find it Early, Treat it Early

If you’re at risk for kidney disease, you should get your kidneys checked regularly, which is done by your doctor with simple blood and urine tests. Regular testing is your best chance for catching CKD early if you do develop it. Early treatment is most effective and can help prevent additional health problems.

Your treatment and management plan may include taking medications and making lifestyle changes—including choosing healthy foods and getting physically active—as well as working to keep your blood sugar and blood pressure numbers as close to target as you can.

