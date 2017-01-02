England’s Queen Elizabeth ill

“heavy CoLd” that forced England’s Queen Elizabeth to miss a Christmas Day church service left her unable to go to church again yesterday. The queen missed New Year’s Day church service at Sandringham because of a lingering “heavy cold”, Buckingham Palace has said. The monarch and Prince Philip both fell ill before Christmas, which forced […]

