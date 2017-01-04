English Premier League results

English Premier League result on Wednesday:

Tottenham 2 (Alli 45+1, 54) Chelsea 0

Played Tuesday

Bournemouth 3 (Daniels 16, Wilson 21-pen, Fraser 58) Arsenal 3 (Sanchez 70, Perez 75, Giroud 90+2)

Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 83) Swansea 2 (Mawson 42, Rangel 88)

Stoke 2 (Shawcross 45+3, Crouch 49) Watford 0

Played Monday

Everton 3 (Valencia 73, Baines 81-pen, Lukaku 89) Southampton 0

Manchester City 2 (Clichy 58, Aguero 62) Burnley 1 (Mee 70)

Middlesbrough 0 Leicester 0

Sunderland 2 (Defoe 25-pen, 84-pen) Liverpool 2 (Sturridge 19, Mane 72)

West Brom 3 (Brunt 49, McAuley 62, Morrison 73) Hull 1 (Snodgrass 21)

West Ham 0 Manchester United 2 (Mata 63, Ibrahimovic 78)

