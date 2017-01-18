Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enjoy 20% off bookings from Mente De Moda Cupid Bazaar Valentine’s Day Special | Sunday, February 12th

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was an amazing year for the Mente de Moda family. We would like to show our warm appreciation to our vendors and friends for their constant support. With that being said, from Mente de Moda family, we say ‘Happy New Year to you all!’. To kick off the year on a great note, we […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.