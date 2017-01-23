Enrique Pena Nieto: Mexican president warns ‘no submission’ in US talks
Enrique Pena Nieto says there has been no confrontation or submission in relations between Mexico and US.
Mexico‘s President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday vowed "no confrontation but no submission" to the United States in renegotiating the two countries’ relations under new US President Donald Trump.
Pena Nieto insisted he would defend Mexico’s national interests but was willing to renegotiate trade deals and other aspects of bilateral ties with Trump, who has threatened to scrap international trade accords to protect US jobs.
