Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enrique Pena Nieto: Mexican president warns ‘no submission’ in US talks

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said he is willing to renegotiate trade deals and other aspects of bilateral ties with US President Donald Trump

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Enrique Pena Nieto says there has been no confrontation or submission in relations between Mexico and US.

Mexico‘s President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday vowed "no confrontation but no submission" to the United States in renegotiating the two countries’ relations under new US President Donald Trump.

Pena Nieto insisted he would defend Mexico’s national interests but was willing to renegotiate trade deals and other aspects of bilateral ties with Trump, who has threatened to scrap international trade accords to protect US jobs.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.