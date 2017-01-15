Entertainment industry: platform to create jobs for Nigerian youths – BusinessDay
BusinessDay
Entertainment industry: platform to create jobs for Nigerian youths
BusinessDay
Bolanle Austine-Peters, a movie producer on Sunday said that the entertainment industry can serve as a veritable platform for creating jobs for Nigerian youths. The movie producer told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the multi-billion naira …
