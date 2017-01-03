Entertainment Roundup: Omawumi releases song titled ‘Butterflies’, Funke Akindele-Bello hosts friends at her home | More stories

Here are some of the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup. Omawumi premieres new single ‘Butterflies’ from upcoming album Butterflies is the first single off the highly anticipated album, Timeless. The ballad was written by Omawumi and produced by Cobhams Asuquo. […]

This post Entertainment Roundup: Omawumi releases song titled ‘Butterflies’, Funke Akindele-Bello hosts friends at her home | More stories appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

