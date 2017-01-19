Entry-level Financial Planners at Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc – Akwa-Ibom

Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc, is recruiting to fill the position of: Financial Planner. The position is located in Akwa-Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess B.Sc/HND/OND qualifications, with 0-1 year work experience.

This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

