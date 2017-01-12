Entry-level Sales Executives (Life Insurance) at African Alliance Insurance Plc – Uyo
African Alliance Insurance Plc, is recruiting to fill the position of: Sales Executive (Life Insurance). The position is located in Akwa-Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess B.Sc, HND, NCE & TC11 qualifications.
