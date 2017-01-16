Pages Navigation Menu

Enugu APC divided over Ekweremadu as party confirms Ex-Senate President, Nnamani’s defection plan

‎Members of the Enugu State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are currently in war of words over the expected defection of the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu to the party. DAILY POST recalls that Ekweremadu has been under intense pressure to either dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, or risk losing […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

