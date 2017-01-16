Enugu APC divided over Ekweremadu as party confirms Ex-Senate President, Nnamani’s defection plan
Members of the Enugu State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are currently in war of words over the expected defection of the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu to the party. DAILY POST recalls that Ekweremadu has been under intense pressure to either dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, or risk losing […]
Enugu APC divided over Ekweremadu as party confirms Ex-Senate President, Nnamani’s defection plan
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG