Enugu electricity company to provide meters for customers

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) yesterday promised to provide its customers in five states of the South East with smart meters this year to reduce complaints about high bills.

The Head, Communications Department, EEDC, Emeka Eze, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba.

He said the company had started providing meters in Awkunanaw area of Enugu State, adding that other states would soon be included.

“Metering is one major thing we are taking seriously in the New Year. Over N9 billion had been invested in metering project so far in the last one year.

“The metering gap is quite huge and we do not have the resources to provide meters for everybody at the same time. We have more than 700,000 unmetered customers in our network. So it is something that will take us a while. The 700,000 are the ones we have in our record.

“There are electricity consumers we do not have in our books. They are the ones we are trying to capture through the enumeration we are starting this month,” he said.

Eze added that EEDC planned to ensure improved services to customers and give them value for their money.

He expressed hope that the generating companies would improve on their services which would lead to increased electricity distribution to customers.

He said EEDC was forced to manage the little electricity they were supplied, adding that vandalism of oil pipes contributed to poor supply being experienced.

Eze urged customers to always report complaints to the customer service centres for quick solutions.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria.

