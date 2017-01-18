Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enugu Govt. recruits 1,000 primary school teachers — official

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Chief Ikeje Asogwa, the Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), says the state government has recruited no fewer than 1,000 teachers. Speaking in Enugu on Tuesday at a prayer rally organised by workers in the state, Asogwa said that the recruited teachers would work in primary schools across the state. He said that…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Enugu Govt. recruits 1,000 primary school teachers — official appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.