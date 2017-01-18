Enugu Govt. recruits 1,000 primary school teachers — official
Chief Ikeje Asogwa, the Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), says the state government has recruited no fewer than 1,000 teachers. Speaking in Enugu on Tuesday at a prayer rally organised by workers in the state, Asogwa said that the recruited teachers would work in primary schools across the state. He said that…
