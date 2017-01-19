Enugu market closure: Court adjourns hearing till Jan 25

By Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU— Justice Rosemary Dugbo-Oghoghorie of the Federal High Court in Enugu, yesterday, adjourned to Wednesday, January 25, 2017 for further hearing, on the N50 billion suite instituted against the Enugu State Government by traders and a human rights group, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network, CRRAN, for closing New Artisan market in Enugu metropolis.

The state government had last December ordered the closure of the goat market after a policeman was killed in a fracas between some tricycle operators and policemen beside the market.

When the matter came up at the court, counsel to the applicants and President of CRRAN, Olu Omotayo, prayed for an interim injunction to restrain the state government from an alleged plan to demolish the market.

Omotayo also wanted the court to make the order as a matter of urgency to stop the government from evicting the affected traders from their homes and shops, noting that in view of the hardship in the country, the court should help and protect the affected traders that are mostly Hausa traders.

“If the applicants are not protected, they will suffer untold hardship,” argued Omotayo.

But the counsel, who appeared for the Attorney General of the state, James Edeh, told the court that he received briefing on the matter a day before the court sitting and pleaded with the judge to take a motion for the next date.

Counsel for the applicant, Omotayo, raised objection in view of the urgent matter but Justice Dugbo-Oghoghorie insisted she would rather hear the main motion than the application for interim injunction.

Omotayo drew the attention of the Judge to the fact that the applicants were sleeping in the bushes, noting that human rights issue was involved but the Judge said the court will adjourn the matter for one week and gave January 25 2017 date for the respondents to prepare their defense.

Speaking shortly after the court session, the Patron of New Artisan market, Alhaji Sani Mohammed, said they were not being treated fairly as the keke operators that allegedly killed the policeman are not part of the market. “This is robbing Peter to Pay Paul because non of us was involved in the killing,” said Mohammed.

Another shop owner in the market, Mr. Christian Onunze, lamented that it was government that gave them allocation to erect shops but has now turned around to close the market.

“It is Bizarre and no compensation is being discussed. We have invested there and what do we do now?” Lamented Onunze.

Counsel for the state Attorney General, Edeh, after the court session told newsmen that he doesn’t have enough knowledge of the matter and could not speak to the press.

