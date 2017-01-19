Enugu Police Rescues Kidnapped Girl Sold For N350,000
The Enugu State Police Command said that it had burst a kidnapping and human trafficking syndicate that abducted and sold a four-year-old girl in Abia for N350,000. Ebere Amaraizu, the command’s spokesman, said in a statement that the little girl’s kidnap was aided by a family member from Inyi community in Oji River Local Government …
The post Enugu Police Rescues Kidnapped Girl Sold For N350,000 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG