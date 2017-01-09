Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two Nigerian League giants to clash in Charity Cup – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Two Nigerian League giants to clash in Charity Cup
NAIJ.COM
Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enugu Rangers will battle Federation Cup winners FC IfeanyiUbah in the annual Charity Cup match in Abuja on Wednesday, 11th January 2017. NFF's Director of Competitions, Mr. Bola Oyeyode explained …
Super Cup: Kone targets victory over RangersDaily Trust
Enugu Rangers set to meet FC IfeanyiUbah in Charity Cup clashGuardian
Enugu Rangers face Ifeanyi Ubah for Charity CupGoal.com
SuperSport (blog)
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.