Enugu Rangers secure first win of the season
Reigning league champions, Enugu Rangers have secured their first win
of the season at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium after they pipped
visitors, El Kanemi Warriors 1-0 through a 68th minute strike of Bobby
Clement in a match riddled with many missed chances.
The Flying Antelopes have now amassed four points from three matches
and they will make a short trip to Uyo to face wounded Akwa United on
Wednesday in a Match Day Four tie.
Enyimba also bagged their second win of the season after the 1-3
collapse in Jos with a 2-0 home victory over stubborn Gombe United at
the U J Esuene Stadium, Calabar.
The People’s Elephant’s Ibrahim Mustapha started from where he stopped
in the last home game when he put his side ahead in the 65th minute
through the assist of Dare Ojo before Mfon Udoh put the icing on the
cake in the 88th minute from the penalty spot for his first goal of
the season.
Enyimba have six points from two matches and they have a tough Abia
derby to contend with this mid week when they tackle Abia Warriors at
the Umuahia Township Stadium.
Katsina United and Remo Stars also got home wins against Nasarawa
United and Abia Warriors respectively in Katsina and Shagamu.
The Bala Nikyu boys left it late at the Karkanda Stadium before
Suleiman Musa got the winning goal about 10 minutes from time while
the Sky Blue Boys were also victorious through a die minute penalty
converted by Victor Mbaoma in the 90th minute for his third goal of
the season.
