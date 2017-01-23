Enugu records first rainfall in 2017

Enugu metropolis, on Monday, recorded its first rainfall of the year, which led to reduction in the temperature in the coal city.

The rain started at about 2:45p.m and lasted for over 30minutes.

The downpour led to the washing of roof-tops and drains that had been dotted by silts occasioned by the harmattan.

Reacting, a resident of the city, Mr Chidi Maduka, told newsmen that the rain had led to a cool weather, which most people of the coal city had been praying for.

Maduka said that the early rainfall also signifies more rainfall in the course of the year.

“We pray God that we have plenty of rain this year to help us grow food to check the current hardship in the land, “he said.

Another resident, Mr Samuel Edeh, said that the first rain would check heat rash and itching, especially among children and infants.

“Heat had been one thing disturbing children at night in crowded areas of the city; while the coolness brought about by this rain will check this.

“Residents, especially infants will now have a very cool night sleep, “Edeh said.

The post Enugu records first rainfall in 2017 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

