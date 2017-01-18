Enugu Recruits 1,000 Teachers
Chief Ikeje Asogwa, the Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), says the state government has recruited no fewer than 1,000 teachers. He spoke in Enugu on Tuesday at a prayer rally organised by workers in the state. Asogwa said that the recruited teachers would work in primary schools across the state. He said …
The post Enugu Recruits 1,000 Teachers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG