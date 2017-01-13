ENVOY nominees: Buhari drops Ooni’s brother, Mamora, others

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—Three months after President Muhammadu Buhari sent names of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation, the President, yesterday, resent the list.

In the new list, name of former Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, was dropped with no replacement.

Also dropped was Adegboyega Ogunwusi, an elder brother of the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, who was replaced with Afolahsn Adeyemi.

In the former list sent in October last year, President Buhari had forwarded three names from Lagos State and they were Mamora, a retired Supreme Court judge, George Oguntade and Mrs Modupe Irene.

Dr Eniola Ajayi, a former Commissioner for Education as well as Environment, under Dr. Kayode Fayemi and House of Representatives candidate (APC 2015), also made the list. He replaced Mr. Ayodele Ayodele, also from Iyin Ekiti.

In the revised list, 13 states had their earlier nominees changed while Lagos State forfeited one of its slots.

The new names on the list are Aminu Iyawa from Adamawa; Baba Jidda, Borno; Prof. Steven Ugba, Benue; Dr. Eniola Ajayi, Ekiti; Ahmed Bamalli, Kaduna; Mohammadu Barade, Kebbi and Suzanne Aderonke, Ogun.

Others are Jacob Daodu, Ondo; Afolahan Adeyemi, Osun; James Dimka, Plateau; SahabiIsa Gada, Sokoto; Alhaji Hassan Ardo, Taraba and Capt. Bala Mariga, Zamfara.

Bugaje, Tallen replaced

In the new list, former Deputy governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen and former National Secretary of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, Usman Bugaje from Katsina, who had rejected their nominations, were replaced, just as James Dimka took the place of Tallen and Mohammadu Barade replaced Bugaje from Katsina.

President Buhari, in the resubmitted list, the Federal Capital Territory was given and Habiss Ugbada was named while Imo State nominee is Justice Sylvanus Nsofor.

In the letter to Senate President Bukola Saraki, dated January 11, 2017, President Buhari said: “I wish to refer to your letter of November 16, 2016 on the nomination of non- career Ambassadors and to resubmit, here under, the revised list of 46 non- career nominees for confirmation as Ambassadors-designate by the Senate.

“It is my hope that this will receive the usability kind prompt attention of the distinguished members of the Senate. Please accept, distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Full list of the new nominees

The full list of the new nominees as read by Senate President Saraki are: Uzoma Emenike (Abia), Aminu Iyawa (Adamawa), Maj-Gen Godwin Umoh (retd) (Akwa Ibom), Christopher Okeke (Anambra), Yusuf Tuggar (Bauchi), Baba Madugu (Bauchi), Stanley Diriyai (Bayelsa) Stephen Ugba (Benue) Baba Jidda (Borno) Etubom Asuquo (Cross River), Frank Efeduma (Delta), Jonah Odo (Ebonyi), Uyagwe Igbe (Edo), Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti), Chris Eze (Enugu), Suleiman Hassan (Gombe), Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (Imo), Amin Dalhatu (Jigawa) and Ahmed Bamilli (Kaduna).

Others are Deborah Iliya (Kaduna), Prof. D. Abdulkadir (Kano), Haruna Ungogo (Kano), Justice Isa Dodo (Katsina), Mohammadu Barade (Katsina), Tijani Bande (Kebbi), Prof Y. Aliu (Kogi), Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara), Prof Mohammed Yisa (Kwara), Justice George Oguntade (Lagos), Modupe Irele (Lagos), Musa Mohammad (Nasarawa), Ahmed Ibeto (Niger), Suzanne Folarin (Ogun), Jacob Daodu (Ondo), Afolahan Adeyemi (Osun), Maj-Gen Ashimiyu Olaniyi (Oyo), James Dmika (Plateau), Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau), Orji Ngofa (Rivers), Sahabi Gada (Sokoto), Kabir Umar (Sokoto) Jika Ado (Taraba), Goni Bura (Yobe), Garba Gajam (Zamfara) Capt Bala Mohammad Mairiga (Zamfara) and Habbiss Ugbada. (FCT).

