Enyimba FC adopts Calabar as home ground – The Nation Newspaper

Enyimba FC adopts Calabar as home ground
Chairman of Enyimba FC of Aba, Abia State, Mr Felix Anyasi-Agwu, says Calabar, the Cross River State capital, would now serve as the home ground of the team. Addressing reporters at the UJ Esuene Sports Stadium in Calabar on Wednesday, …
