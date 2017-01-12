Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enyimba FC elated over reception at new Calabar home – News24 Nigeria

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


News24 Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Enyimba FC elated over reception at new Calabar home
News24 Nigeria
Calabar – Felix Anyansi-Agwu, Chairman of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba, says his club were elated at the reception they got during their friendly match in Calabar. He told newsmen in Calabar on Wednesday that the positive reception would …
Enyimba adopts Calabar stadium as home groundNigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.