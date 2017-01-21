Enyimba to go tough on Gombe – Vanguard
Enyimba to go tough on Gombe
Enyimba attacking midfielder, Ikechukwu Ibenegbu has said his side will be tough against top-flight newcomers, Gombe United. The People's Elephant host the Desert Scorpions in Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 3 clash at …
