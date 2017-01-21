Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enyimba to go tough on Gombe – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Enyimba to go tough on Gombe
Vanguard
Enyimba attacking midfielder, Ikechukwu Ibenegbu has said his side will be tough against top-flight newcomers, Gombe United. The People's Elephant host the Desert Scorpions in Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 3 clash at …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.