Ephemeral Policies Hamper Nigeria’s Development – Jamb Registrar

Poor and mainly ephemeral policies, rather that insufficiency of manpower is at the heart of Nigeria’s development challenge, a leading university administrator and registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said. Fielding questions on one-on-one, an interview programme on the network service of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) monitored in Asaba, Delta State, on Monday.

He said that Nigeria had enough manpower to drive its wholesome development efforts, but lacked the policies that drive process. His words, “Nigeria has manpower and whatever it takes but lacks policies that drive development”.

According to Prof. Oloyede, rather than have such good policies, the country largely runs on “policies that are ephemeral”. Nigeria, just as other societies of the world, can only attain wholesome development on the strength on good policies consistently and honestly implemented. He called for a chance of attitude on the part of the political elite, whose actions, he added, impinge directly on the wellbeing of the country and the tempo of its progress.

Meanwhile, Ijaw nation has condemned the N29 billion proposed in the 2017 budget to fight against Niger-Delta militants. The Ijaw nation which called on Federal Government to convert the said fund into physical infrastructure in the region, however assured that with sum huge sums of money pumped into physical infrastructure at the region, pipeline vandalism would disappear, regretting that federal government had shown no visible sign of her interest to develop the long deprived region, adding that the Ijaw nation in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria has remained oppressed after government forcefully acquired its natural resources.

The Pere of Akugbene-Mein kingdom, HRM, Pere S.P Luke, JP, Kalanama VIII, made the observation in his speech on behalf of Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, at the just concluded 20th Izon of Day of Prayer at the weekend told journalists in Asaba that “As Ijaw nation, Jehovah has blessed us with abundant blessings, uncountable blessings and those who are our oppressors, those who are coming to take from us, after taking from us, with what they’ve taken from us, they use wealth to oppress us. And we cannot continue to fold our hands and watch. All we need to do is to cry to God Almighty because he has assured us that even lawful captives will be delivered from the mouth of the mighty one”.

The Ijaw monarch who drew his text from Isaiah 49:24-26 also accused the Federal Government of systematically checkmating and intimidating Christians from worshipping the Almighty God, siting the Southern Kaduna crisis as an example.

HRM Kalanama VII also said it made no sense for the Federal Government to propose a N29 billion budget for the battle against Niger Delta militants saying, “If N29 billion is spent is deposited on infrastructures in the Niger Delta region, who is that foolish man that will take up arms to go and fight the government? None”.

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro urged the Ijaw nation to remain united, as well as speak with one voice so as to continue to see and enjoy development beyond their wildest imagination in their lands.

