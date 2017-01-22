EPL: Costa scores as Chelsea beat Hull City

Diego Costa on Sunday scored for leaders Chelsea as the Blues defeated bottom-of-the-table Hull City 2-0 in Week 22 of the English Premier League (EPL) at Stamford Bridge. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Costa scored when he converted Victor Moses’ low cross from eight yards out in the seventh minute of first-half injury time. The long stoppage time was a result of a head injury to Hull midfielder Ryan Mason, who went to hospital after being carried off on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask.

