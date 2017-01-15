EPL: Iwobi named Man of the Match in Arsenal’s big win over Swansea

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has been voted the Man of the Match after forcing two own goals which helped Arsenal beat Swansea City 4-0.

Iwobi kept his place in the starting line up despite the return of Mesut Ozil but this time around, he started on the flanks as opposed to previous games where he has played in the role behind the striker.

However the change of role didn’t affect his impact on the game as he forced Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton into scoring own goals in the 54th and 67th minute respectively.

He also played a part in the fourth goal scored by Alexis Sanches, it was his well weighted pass to Alex Oxlade Chamberlain that priced open the Swansea defence before Chamberlain set up Sanchez for the gunners fourth.

After the game, he was deservedly awarded the man of the match award, the first for the year for the recently crowned best young footballer in Africa.

