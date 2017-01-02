EPL: Man United in controversial win, Koeman beats Southampton

Manchester United moved level on points with fifth-placed Tottenham after victory on Monday at West Ham, who played for 75 minutes with 10 men following Sofiane Feghouli’s controversial dismissal. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that referee Mike Dean showed Feghouli a straight red card after the midfielder’s 15th-minute challenge on Phil Jones. However, the video replays showed it was more of a coming together between two players committed to winning the ball than a reckless tackle meant to cause harm.

