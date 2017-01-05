EPL players for AFCON

Twenty-seven premier league players will depart for African Cup of Nations starting on January 14 to February 5 in Gabon.

The timing of the competition is a big worry to some premier league clubs because it will force some of them into the transfer market. Sunderland and Leicester city will lose four key players each to the competition.

Premier league players to watch in the competition include Riyad Mahrez, Andre Ayew, Sadio Mane, Wilfried Zaha and Boufal Sofiane.

The list below is the names of the players that have been invited by their country and their departure dates.

January 2nd

Ramadan Sobhi – Stoke City – Egypt.

Eric Bailly – Manchester United – Ivory Coast

Mohamed Elneny – Arsenal – Egypt

Arouna Kone – Everton – Ivory Coast

Brice Dja Djedje -Watford – Ivory Coast

Bakary Sako – Crystal Palace – Mali

January 3rd

Idrissa Gueye – Everton – Senegal

Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace – Ivory Coast

Ahmed Elmohamady – Hull City – Egypt

Dieumerci Mbokani – Hull City – DR Congo

Andre Ayew – West Ham – Ghana

Cheikhou Kouyate – West Ham – Senegal

Diafra Sakho – West Ham – Senegal

Kwesi Appiah – Crystal Palace – Ghana

Yohan Benalouane – Leicester City – Tunisia

Jeffrey Schlupp – Leicester City – Ghana

Daniel Amartey – Leicester City – Ghana

Riyad Mahrez – Leicester City – Algeria

Islam Slimani – Leicester City – Algeria

The post EPL players for AFCON appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

