EPL players for AFCON

Twenty-seven premier league players will depart for African Cup of Nations starting on January 14 to February 5 in Gabon.
The timing of the competition is a big worry to some premier league clubs because it will force some of them into the transfer market. Sunderland and Leicester city will lose four key players each to the competition.
Premier league players to watch in the competition include Riyad Mahrez, Andre Ayew, Sadio Mane, Wilfried Zaha and Boufal Sofiane.
The list below is the names of the players that have been invited by their country and their departure dates.
January 2nd
Ramadan Sobhi – Stoke City – Egypt.
Eric Bailly – Manchester United – Ivory Coast
Mohamed Elneny – Arsenal – Egypt
Arouna Kone – Everton – Ivory Coast
Brice Dja Djedje -Watford – Ivory Coast
Bakary Sako – Crystal Palace – Mali
January 3rd
Idrissa Gueye – Everton – Senegal
Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace – Ivory Coast
Ahmed Elmohamady – Hull City – Egypt
Dieumerci Mbokani – Hull City – DR Congo
Andre Ayew – West Ham – Ghana
Cheikhou Kouyate – West Ham – Senegal
Diafra Sakho – West Ham – Senegal
Kwesi Appiah – Crystal Palace – Ghana
Yohan Benalouane – Leicester City – Tunisia
Jeffrey Schlupp – Leicester City – Ghana
Daniel Amartey – Leicester City – Ghana
Riyad Mahrez – Leicester City – Algeria
Islam Slimani – Leicester City – Algeria
