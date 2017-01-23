EPL Round-up: Chelsea Wins As Arsenal Climb To Second Position

Diego Costa scored on his return to the Chelsea team as they beat Hull City to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League. The Spain striker missed last weekend’s 3-0 win over champions Leicester with a back injury after a disagreement with a fitness coach, amid reports of Chinese Super League interest.

But the Blues’ top scorer – cheered throughout the game by home fans – returned against struggling Hull and had an early impact, sending an effort from 20 yards fizzing just wide after only 10 seconds. He got the opening goal when he converted Victor Moses’ low cross from eight yards out in the seventh minute of first-half injury time.

Hull played well but lacked cutting edge without the injured Robert Snodgrass and Cahill sealed the win when he headed home Cesc Fabregas’ free-kick. Alexis Sanchez’s 98th-minute penalty ruled out Andre Gray’s spot-kick in injury time as Arsenal claimed a thrilling victory over Burnley at Emirates Stadium, despite Granit Xhaka’s red card. The Gunners’ title chances appeared to have been derailed as substitute Francis Coquelin fouled Ashley Barnes in added time and Gray converted to level after Shkodran Mustafi’s header had finally broken Burnley’s resistance. Arsenal’s fifth consecutive league victory at Emirates Stadium lifts them above Liverpool and Tottenham, who both dropped points on Saturday, and cuts the gap to leaders Chelsea to five points, with the Blues going into Hull City game.

Leicester City remain winless away from home in the Premier League this season after being completely outclassed by Southampton at St Mary’s. Claude Puel’s hosts, defeated in each of their past four league games, dominated from the first whistle and deservedly went ahead through James Ward-Prowse’s first goal in 22 games. Ward-Prowse’s free-kick helped set up the second for Jay Rodriguez, before Dusan Tadic’s late penalty set the seal on a one-sided victory.

