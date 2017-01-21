EPL: We have nothing to fear against Manchester United – Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his team have nothing to fear ahead of their visit to Manchester United on Sunday. Manchester United are on a nine-match winning run and are unbeaten in 15 as they prepare to host their rivals. Liverpool are second in the Premier League, and have struggled in recent matches, drawing with […]
