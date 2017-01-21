Pages Navigation Menu

EPL: We have nothing to fear against Manchester United – Klopp

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his team have nothing to fear ahead of their visit to Manchester United on Sunday. Manchester United are on a nine-match winning run and are unbeaten in 15 as they prepare to host their rivals. Liverpool are second in the Premier League, and have struggled in recent matches, drawing with […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

