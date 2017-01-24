Equatorial Guinea presents offer to become OPEC member in 2017
Africa’s third largest oil producer, Equatorial Guinea, has presented an offer to join the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) this year and has agreed to production cuts, its energy ministry said on Monday. If Equatorial Guinea was to join OPEC, it would become the cartel’s 14th member and the sixth from Africa, further raising the continent’s influence and profile in…
