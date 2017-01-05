Pages Navigation Menu

Equities lose N42b as selloff continues – The Nation Newspaper

Equities lose N42b as selloff continues
The selloff at the Nigerian stock market continued for the second consecutive trading session yesterday as sustained profit-taking transactions shaved off N42 billion from market capitalisation of quoted companies. The All Share Index (ASI), the common …
