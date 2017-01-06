Equities market pulls out of three-day losing streak
Nigerian equities market at the close of the first business week eventually pulled out from a three-day losing streak on the backdrop of bargain hunting activities. On Friday, the All-Share-Index gained 0.15 percent to close at 26,251.39 (26,212.09 Thursday). Investor sentiment thus far in the new year has remained soft as was the case on…
